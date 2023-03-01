Two injured and fireworks thrown at police in disturbance outside house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two injured and fireworks thrown at police in disturbance outside house

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 2:12 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 2:42 pm
The incident occurred in Dumbarton on Tuesday night (PA)
The incident occurred in Dumbarton on Tuesday night (PA)

Two people have been injured and five police cars damaged in a disturbance after hundreds of people gathered outside a house.

Bricks and fireworks were thrown at police officers as they tried to disperse a large crowd which gathered outside a property in Graham Road, Dumbarton, on Tuesday evening.

Police said they believe the group gathered there due to “inaccurate information circulating online”.

The occupants of the house were removed from the property by police, who were called to the scene at around 6.50pm.

Police said up to 300 people had gathered outside the property and refused to disperse when officers asked them to do so.

Two men were injured during the disturbance and one of them was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation to trace those involved in the incident and are appealing for information.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Ryan McMurdo said: “What happened in Graham Road last night is totally unacceptable and I understand the fear and alarm it will have caused.

“I want to reassure the public a team of officers is working on the investigation to identify those involved and I have every confidence they will find those responsible.

“Due to last night’s incident, several police vehicles are out of service today, directly impacting local policing.

“As a police officer, I will always uphold the rights of those who wish to engage in a peaceful protest.

“However, when that behaviour descends into criminality, resulting in the scenes we witnessed last night, then I will act and ensure those responsible will face the consequences of their actions.”

Police said five police vehicles were damaged in the disturbance and will be out of action until they are repaired.

Detective Inspector Karen Cameron said: “We continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and a search of the area will be conducted today.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with information or recorded footage of the incident to contact us.

“We have set up a mailbox for the public to contact us and email any images to OperationIridescent@scotland.police.uk.”

Police Scotland said that officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance for local residents.

The property has now been boarded up and is currently not in use.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2892 of February 28, 2023 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

