Home News Scotland

Family of missing man appeal to public for help

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 5:57 pm
The family have put out a appeal (David Cheskin/PA)
The family have put out a appeal (David Cheskin/PA)

The family of a missing man have appealed to the public for help in finding him.

A week ago, Andrew Linton, from Kilwinning in North Ayrshire, was reported missing to police, and officers have issued a further public appeal to help reunite him with his family.

The 43-year-old was last seen in the Corsehill area of Kilwinning at around 5.35am on Wednesday February 22.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6in, of stocky build, and speaks with a local Ayrshire accent.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, a light-coloured beanie hat, dark blue cargo trousers and black boots.

It is believed he may be wearing a grey hooded jumper and carrying a red and grey Karrimor rucksack with laces crisscrossed on the front of the bag.

Officers are investigating a possible sighting of Mr Linton which involved a man wearing a grey hooded top passing under the railway line on the A737, near to Hillend Roundabout leading to Blair Road in Dalry.

This was at around 3.30pm on Saturday February 25 and at the time the man was in the company of another person, described as wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

It is not confirmed if this was Mr Linton, but anyone who has information about this sighting has been urged to contact police.

Inspector David Cameron, Irvine Police Station, said: “As time goes on both police and Andrew’s family are becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare.

“Andrew tends to keep himself to himself. He is happy to stay at home but he does have a circle of close friends who he socialises with. But unfortunately, neither they, nor anyone else, has seen or heard from him since last Wednesday morning.

“Officers have been carrying out searches of the Kilwinning and surrounding areas assisted by colleagues including specialist search officers.”

Investigators have carried out “extensive CCTV trawls” as well as notifying bus and taxi companies and British Transport Police, but so far there has been no trace of Mr Linton.

Inspector Cameron added: “Andrew’s family just want him to come home and we would again appeal to anyone who has seen him recently, or who may have any information that would assist police in tracing him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Mr Linton’s wife Alison said: “Andrew is a family man, married with four grown stepsons and a granddaughter Myla, age three.

“This is totally out of character for Andrew to worry his family like this. Andrew is a happy family man, he does not miss his work at North Ayrshire Council. He has family holidays and days out planned for the future and over the next few weeks.

“Andrew is always happy to help anyone where he can and is well liked in the community. He spends most of his spare time as a handyman making pelmets in his man cave and he likes to watch the football with his boys in there.

“All family and friends are worried sick, we love and miss Andrew and just want him home and to be safe.

“Please come home Andrew. I love you and need you home, you are my life and Myla moo needs her papa.”

Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0514 of Wednesday February 22 2023.

