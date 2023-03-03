Woman dies a month after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a car around four weeks ago.

The 64-year-old was critically injured in the collision with a grey VW Tiguan in Glasgow on Thursday February 2.

The crash happened on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street at around 8.15pm.

The woman was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she died on Wednesday March 1.

Police were unable to identify the woman for several days following the crash and appealed for information, but later managed to trace her family.

Road policing officer Pc Amanda McKay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and everyone affected by this crash.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted so far.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3467 of February 2.