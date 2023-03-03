James Cosmo says he is a ‘rom-com actor’ following release of new film

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Actor James Cosmo has spoken about how much he enjoyed his role while working on a romantic film.

The 75-year-old – who is best known for his work in Braveheart, Trainspotting and HBO series Game Of Thrones – took to the red carpet at Glasgow Film Festival.

The cast at the premier of My Sailor, My Love (Emma Lawson/PA)

Cosmo is promoting his new film, My Sailor, My Love.

He plays the title role of a retired sea captain, Howard, who is forced to reassess his difficult relationship with his daughter, Grace (played by Catherine Walker), after he begins a new romance with a widowed housekeeper, Annie – who is portrayed by Brid Brennan.

The film, which was shot in Ireland, is his first romantic role in a film.

The actor said that he was “glad” to be back in Glasgow at the premiere.

He added: “When I was sent the script I was really taken by it. You know it’s a sort of love story, set in this wonderful desolate part of the world, it happens to be in Ireland.

“It’s a love story about older people and the dynamics of family, that I found absolutely fascinating and I couldn’t wait. I seen a wonderful film that Klaus (the director) had also directed called The Fencer and that really sold me on that. I just loved it to bits.

“It’s only taken me six decades to get here to do a romantic film, but I think I’ve now found it, I’m just a rom-com actor now.”

The film previously premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022.

Director of the film Klaus Haro added: “Working with actors like James Cosmo here was just amazing. I was sitting not that far from him, and to be that close and to see him act and see what was happening, was like ‘is this really my film?’ you know with the material.

“When we were casting Howard, we were looking at his films and he’s most well known for cutting heads and stabbing people, but I’ve seen him in other films. It’s so great to find an actor that can show that other side of him.”

My Sailor, My Love is set to be released on March 10 in cinemas.