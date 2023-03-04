Alistair McGowan hopes new film will bring fresh audiences to Hitchcock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alistair McGowan hopes new film will bring fresh audiences to Hitchcock

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 5:49 pm Updated: March 4, 2023, 7:17 pm
Alistair McGowan was at the Glasgow Film Festival on Saturday (Amy Muir/Glasgow Film Festival/PA)
Alistair McGowan has said he hopes his latest film will introduce new audiences to the work of “master film-maker” Alfred Hitchcock.

The comedian and impressionist voices Hitchcock in My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock, directed by Mark Cousins.

The film had its UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this week and McGowan and Cousins attended a gala premiere screening on Saturday.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Theatre, McGowan said it was “really exciting” to be part of the festival and hopes it will help more people discover the work of Hitchcock, whose films included Psycho, Vertigo and The Birds.

He told the PA news agency: “When I was younger I grew up watching a lot of Hitchcock films on television, they were always there every Christmas and I suppose that’s died off a little bit recently, we get a different diet of films and so I hope it will bring a new audience to Hitchcock and show them what a master film-maker he was.

“Just by dint of doing the voiceover for the film, it was a big job, there’s a lot of information in it, I learned so much about him and about films of his that I didn’t know anything about, as well as the big ones.

“There is a huge canon of work there and they really do all repay a visit to them.”

McGowan, who starred with Ronni Ancona in the BBC One show The Big Impression in the early-noughties, said doing the Hitchcock voiceover was a new challenge as he had never done a voice like that.

And he paid tribute to his wife Charlotte Page and her knowledge of film for helping with his preparation for the role.

He said: “I’d never done Hitchcock’s voice before actually and I was so thrilled when I was asked to do it.

“My wife actually was really useful because she absolutely is devoted to film so she knew Hitchcock’s voice very well.

“He wasn’t shy about talking about himself so there was a lot of clips online of Hitchcock talking about himself but she was really useful, my wife, in saying a bit more of this, a bit more of that.

“His voice is quite unique really. I don’t think I’ve ever done anybody who talks like that so to sort of find this voice and the depth of it and also the slightly slurred aspect if you will because of his fleshiness, and also Mark had written it so beautifully in his speech patterns.”

The Sony Radio Academy Awards 2010 – London
Alistair McGowan and Ronni Ancona starred in The Big Impression (Yui Mok/PA)

As well as his work as an impressionist and comedian, McGowan has developed his interest in the piano in recent years and last year released his second album.

He has organised the Ludlow Piano Festival which will take place in the Shropshire town in May, during which audiences can enjoy five days of piano events.

McGowan said: “That’s become a major thrust of mine, it’s all a long way from doing impressions.

“The first time I came to Glasgow I was doing impressions of people like Glenn Hoddle, and people who were big in football in the ’90s and Kevin Keegan and people, so suddenly playing Bach and Erik Satie and Debussy and doing the voice of Alfred Hitchcock in a film seems a long way from my first appearances in Glasgow 28 years ago.”

