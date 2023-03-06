Second man charged over fatal shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second man has been charged after a father was shot dead on his doorstep in Greenock.

Neil Canney, 37, was seriously injured at his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town in the early hours of Tuesday February 28 and died later in hospital.

A 28-year-old was charged on Monday, after a 22-year-old was charged on Friday.

The two men are set to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death.

Detective Superintendent Cameron Miller previously described the incident as “hugely traumatic” for the family and friends of Mr Canney, with “young children present” inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Police in Nairn Road in Greenock following the shooting (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police said it was a “targeted attack”, and nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The force said a report is being prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.