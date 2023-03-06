Tributes paid to ‘loved’ husband and father who died in Perth explosion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after an explosion at a recycling plant in Perth.

Slawomir Szmeichel, 46, died after a fire and an explosion at the Shore recycling centre in Perth at about 12.45am on February 28 and has been named by police for the first time.

Another man, 41, was taken to Ninewells Hospital but has since been discharged.

The man who died following an explosion and fire at a recycling plant in Perth can now be named as 46-year-old Slawomir Szmeichel, known as Sławek to family and friends, from Perth. More: https://t.co/EEC9Dk3c33 pic.twitter.com/rHphXUO1gX — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) March 6, 2023

Mr Szmeichel was known as Slawek to his family and friends.

His family said: “We’re heartbroken with the sudden loss of our loved husband, dad, brother, son and friend, without whom our lives will never be the same.

“Slawek will remain in our thoughts and our hearts forever.”

Detective Inspector James Callander, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Slawek’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and these inquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies.”