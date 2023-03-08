Edinburgh International Film Festival to return this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Edinburgh International Film Festival to return this summer

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 10:29 am
The Edinburgh International Film Festival will return this year (David Cheskin/PA)
The Edinburgh International Film Festival will return this year (David Cheskin/PA)

The Edinburgh International Film Festival is to return this summer in a scaled-down version, months after the event ceased trading amid rising costs.

The 76th event will take place from August 18 to 23 in a special one-year iteration as part of the Edinburgh International Festival (EIF).

News of the event’s return comes after the charity which runs it called in administrators in October after facing a “perfect storm of sharply rising costs, in particular energy costs”.

The Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), which also ran two cinemas, said at the time that it and the film festival would cease trading with immediate effect.

However, organisers said with the support of the EIF, a compact selection of films will be presented under the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) banner this August.

Screen Scotland, which remains in place as the EIFF’s primary public funder, will work across the summer with a working group of industry experts to deliver a long-term future for a stand-alone film festival, which will be presented annually from August 2024.

Ewan McGregor
Actor Ewan McGregor is among the stars to have appeared at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kate Taylor, EIFF’s new programme director, said: “Attending first as audience member, then as film worker, my experience of Edinburgh International Film Festival has always been of a place that sparks inspiring conversations about film, and over the past few months it has been nourishing to hear the stories of many people – filmmakers, audience and industry – who hold this festival dear.

“I’m excited to deliver the ideas that the team and I have been working on over the past few months and be a custodian for this year’s programme, ensuring the flame of EIFF burns bright, and I can’t wait to welcome audiences to enjoy the curated selection of films we’ll be presenting in August.”

The 2023 programme will be led by Ms Taylor, with full details to be released in June.

Kristy Matheson is leaving her role as creative director at the EIFF.

The hand-picked programme aims to celebrate the work of exceptional local and global filmmakers.

Isabel Davis, executive director of Screen Scotland, said: “From the opening night screening of Aftersun, the 2022 edition of EIFF had a great energy and was welcomed by audiences and industry.

Kelly Macdonald
Actress Kelly Macdonald has also appeared at the event (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We are glad to be working again with Kate, the programme team and our colleagues in the international festival to build on that success.

“Huge thanks to the Edinburgh International Festival board and the amazing international festival team for their proactive and positive work in delivering the EIFF as part of their world-renowned festival, with Kate in post as programme director.”

While the EIFF artistic programme is being devised and delivered by the film festival team, the supporting infrastructure including box office, HR and promotion of the 2023 event is being provided by the EIF.

Francesca Hegyi, EIF chief executive, said: “The Edinburgh International Film Festival is an important cultural touchstone in our festival city, and we are pleased to be able to support its return.

“Over the last few months the EIFF programming team have been developing a plan for an ambitious film programme to add to the international festival’s world-class dance, theatre, music and opera programme, ensuring that the film festival has a bright future.

“We look forward to working further with Kate and her team as we prepare for a compelling EIFF programme to be revealed in June this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented