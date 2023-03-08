Boy, five, dies in hospital after road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A five-year-old boy has died following a three-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

A six-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were also injured in the collision, which happened on the B9039 road at the junction with Dalcross industrial estate, near Inverness Airport, at around 9am on Monday.

The three casualties were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The boy was critically injured and was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, but he died on Tuesday.

The woman was released from hospital following treatment for minor injuries and the girl, who was seriously injured, has also been discharged.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Road policing officer Sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.

“We continue to appeal for information to assist our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash and ask anyone who had not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0658 of Monday March 6.