Pedestrian, 58, killed in crash

A pedestrian has been killed in a collision with a car in Glasgow.

The 58-year-old woman was on Dougrie Road in Castlemilk at around 7.30pm on Wednesday when the crash happened.

Police Scotland said she was declared dead at the scene.

The man driving the Peugeot involved did not require medical treatment.

Pc Derek Niven said: “Although we have spoken to a number of people who stopped to help at the scene, we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

“If you have any information that may assist our inquiries, for example any dashcam footage, then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3283 of March 8.