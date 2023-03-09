Woman who died following disturbance named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who died after a disturbance in Stirling has been named by police.

Michele Rutherford, 54, from the Stirling area, died in hospital following an incident on Craighall Street shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident and was expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Michele’s loved ones at this time, along with everyone else involved in this incident.”