Woman, 32, charged with murder of 54-year-old in Stirling

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of another woman who died after a disturbance in Stirling.

Kellyanne McNaughton, 32, from Stirling, appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Thursday following the death of 54-year-old Michele Rutherford at 11am on Tuesday.

She was also charged with two counts of assault to injury.

Ms McNaughton entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

She will appear at court again within the next eight days.

It is alleged Ms Rutherford was seriously assaulted in the disturbance on Craighall Street and later died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were allegedly injured in the incident.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Michele’s loved ones at this time, along with everyone else involved in this incident.”