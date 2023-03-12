Pedestrian killed in Paisley car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has been killed in a car crash in Paisley, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called out to the incident, which involved a silver Ford Fiesta, in the town’s Causeyside Steet at 10.15pm on Saturday.

The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one else was injured, Police Scotland said, and road policing officers are now investigating.

The occupants of two other vehicles stopped to help immediately afterwards, but left before speaking to the police – with the force appealing to those people to get in touch.

Sergeant Christopher Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us.

“Two vehicles stopped to assist at the time and left prior to speaking with officers. I would appeal to those drivers and occupants to get in touch.”