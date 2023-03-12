Police investigate ‘shockingly violent and unprovoked’ late-night attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in hospital after being the victim of a “shockingly violent and unprovoked attack” by a gang of youths in Glasgow.

The 56-year-old was walking in Govanhill Park at about 11.50pm on Friday, March 10 when he was attacked by the group.

He was taken to hospital after the incident, where he is still being treated.

Initial enquiries by Police Scotland have established the group of youths made a lot of noise both during the attack and when leaving the park afterwards.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.

Detective Constable Glenn Clark, from Cathcart CID, said: “This was a shockingly violent and unprovoked attack, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify and trace the youths responsible.

“We are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen anything in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.”