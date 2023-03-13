Mother and daughter diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish mother and daughter, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other, are set to take to the catwalk.

Angela Jones, 60 and daughter Mary, 32, were both told they had the cancer in 2021 and will next month take part in Breast Cancer Now’s The Show, a fashion show unlike any other for those who have or had the disease.

In December 2021, Angela, of Midlothian, was diagnosed with grade two, stage two breast cancer after a mammogram – and within days Mary, who had a lump previously described as a cyst checked for a third time and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mary, who lived in Kenya, said: “Both our worlds were thrown upside down and set on fire.”

Angela and Mary Jones, the mother and daughter who were diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other (Breast Cancer Now)

Angela said learning her daughter had the cancer was more of a shock than her own diagnosis.

“It was unbelievable to me that my beautiful daughter, who was only 31, could have breast cancer. I could reason with my own diagnosis, but not Mary’s,” she said.

“As her mum I wanted to take her cancer into my other breast, so she could get on with her life.

“I felt like I’d lived so much of my life, married with a family, but this should not be happening to Mary.”

Mary, a former primary school teacher, returned from Africa and, like her mother, had treatment at the Edinburgh Cancer Centre. They would see the same oncologist and have the same surgeon.

She said it had been “strangely comforting sharing our experience”, and added: “It’s helped us knowing that we’re both in the same good hands, and the hospital understand of our situation.”

Angela said: “Going through breast cancer together seems a unique experience for a mother and daughter.

“When my surgeon carried out Mary’s surgery, I had so much faith in his skills and was that was a comfort.”

The mother and daughter are now set to take part in The Show for Breast Cancer Now, and will take to the cat walk on April 20.

Mary said: “After everything that’s happened in our family, I can’t wait to take to the catwalk alongside Mum, hand in hand and celebrate how far we have come.”

The pair will join 22 other models who are all living with, or had breast cancer.

Angela said: “It feels like not just a privilege to take part in The Show, but to be with all of the other models on the day on the day too celebrating how far we have all come living with and beyond breast cancer and remembering those who have died from the disease.”

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK, and in Scotland the charity said around 4,800 women and 30 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year – or around 94 per week.