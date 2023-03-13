Mother and daughter diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother and daughter diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 12:03 am
Angela and Mary Jones, the mother and daughter who were diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other (Breast Cancer Now)
Angela and Mary Jones, the mother and daughter who were diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other (Breast Cancer Now)

A Scottish mother and daughter, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other, are set to take to the catwalk.

Angela Jones, 60 and daughter Mary, 32, were both told they had the cancer in 2021 and will next month take part in Breast Cancer Now’s The Show, a fashion show unlike any other for those who have or had the disease.

In December 2021, Angela, of Midlothian, was diagnosed with grade two, stage two breast cancer after a mammogram – and within days Mary, who had a lump previously described as a cyst checked for a third time and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mary, who lived in Kenya, said: “Both our worlds were thrown upside down and set on fire.”

Angela and Mary Jones, the mother and daughter who were diagnosed with breast cancer within a week of each other (Breast Cancer Now)

Angela said learning her daughter had the cancer was more of a shock than her own diagnosis.

“It was unbelievable to me that my beautiful daughter, who was only 31, could have breast cancer. I could reason with my own diagnosis, but not Mary’s,” she said.

“As her mum I wanted to take her cancer into my other breast, so she could get on with her life.

“I felt like I’d lived so much of my life, married with a family, but this should not be happening to Mary.”

Mary, a former primary school teacher, returned from Africa and, like her mother, had treatment at the Edinburgh Cancer Centre. They would see the same oncologist and have the same surgeon.

She said it had been “strangely comforting sharing our experience”, and added: “It’s helped us knowing that we’re both in the same good hands, and the hospital understand of our situation.”

Angela said: “Going through breast cancer together seems a unique experience for a mother and daughter.

“When my surgeon carried out Mary’s surgery, I had so much faith in his skills and was that was a comfort.”

The mother and daughter are now set to take part in The Show for Breast Cancer Now, and will take to the cat walk on April 20.

Mary said: “After everything that’s happened in our family, I can’t wait to take to the catwalk alongside Mum, hand in hand and celebrate how far we have come.”

The pair will join 22 other models who are all living with, or had breast cancer.

Angela said: “It feels like not just a privilege to take part in The Show, but to be with all of the other models on the day on the day too celebrating how far we have all come living with and beyond breast cancer and remembering those who have died from the disease.”

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK, and in Scotland the charity said around 4,800 women and 30 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year – or around 94 per week.

