College lecturers’ union says strike will be ‘last resort’ in dispute over pay

A trade union representing college lecturers has warned strike action will be a last resort in an ongoing dispute over pay.

College lecturers across Scotland will be balloted for industrial action from next week over a “derisory” 2% pay offer, the EIS has confirmed.

The EIS-Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-Fela) has issued seven days’ notice letters informing college employers that a statutory ballot for industrial action will commence on Monday March 20.

EIS-Fela members are being balloted due to what the union says is a failure to improve a pay offer of 2% that was previously rejected by members in December 2022.

College lecturers are public sector workers and educators, who deserve parity and equity in a pay award, during a cost of living crisis. After nearly a decade of regular industrial action, college leaders must now show leadership and back their staff.#fightingforFE pic.twitter.com/ceSULyj7tr — EISFela (@EISFela) March 10, 2023

If no improved offer is forthcoming, the union has warned action short of strike will commence before the summer, with a boycott of student results and a withdrawal of goodwill.

If unions and employers fail to meet an improved offer, then strike action will be deployed as a “last resort” the union has warned.

EIS-Fela president Charlie Montgomery said: “Scotland’s colleges have experienced nearly a decade of regular industrial action and it is wholly regrettable that the further education sector once again faces the very real prospect of significant disruption prior to, and following, the summer break.

“We urge college employers to return to the negotiating table and make an offer that is both equitable and fair. The time is now for those who run colleges in Scotland to show leadership and defend their workers’ pay.”

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “In the face of the lack of parity and equity with teachers and the wider public sector when it comes to the pay of college lecturers, the EIS-Fela has been left with no option but to commence a statutory ballot for industrial action.

“College employers have failed to make any improvement, or indicate any willingness to improve, on a derisory 2% pay offer for Scotland’s college lecturers.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, such a position is simply unacceptable and college employers must seek to address this as a matter of urgency.”

Gavin Donoghue, director of College Employers Scotland, said: “It is disappointing that the EIS-FELA has decided to open a statutory ballot for industrial action when there is a meeting scheduled to take place at the end of the month.

“Colleges in Scotland are proud of the fact that their lecturers have the best pay and terms and conditions of any lecturers across the UK. However, the current EIS-FELA pay claim of a £5,000 increase for all lecturers is unaffordable for the college sector as it would increase a lecturer’s starting salary by over 14% to more than £40,000 a year, at a time when colleges are facing severe cost pressures.

“Once National Insurance and pension contributions are taken into account, the current EIS-FELA pay claim would cost colleges an additional £37million a year. But right now, colleges are already having to reduce costs through voluntary redundancy schemes to cope with current budget cuts.

“The college sector is facing a flat-cash budget going forward and, within this severely constrained financial environment, colleges have a duty to protect the world-class learning opportunities provided for their students. It is, therefore, especially disheartening to see the EIS-FELA considering a boycott of student results prior to the summer.

“College Employers Scotland continues to speak to government to seek additional funding for staff pay claims, and our offer to work jointly with EIS-FELA on this matter remains open.”