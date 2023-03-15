Pedestrian killed in crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian who died following a crash in Paisley has been named by police.

The crash, which involved a silver Ford Fiesta, happened on Saturday at around 10.15pm on Causeyside Street.

Police said that pedestrian Stuart Crawford, 37, from Paisley, Renfrewshire, died following the crash.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have seen the crash to get in contact with them.

Sergeant Christopher Hoggans said: “Our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are still ongoing and we are keen to trace the drivers of a red Ford Fiesta, and a silver-coloured estate car, possibly a taxi, who might have witnessed the crash.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage or private CCTV which may assist us to contact us.”

The road was closed for around six and a half hours whilst a full collision investigation was carried out and re-opened at around 5am on Sunday.