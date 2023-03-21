Fifth man charged over death of man in Greenock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fifth man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Greenock.

Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.

Police said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Police carried out investigations on Nairn Road in Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A number of men have already appeared in court charged over the incident.

Martin McCusker, 38, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court earlier this month charged with murder.

None of them entered a plea and they were remanded in custody.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged in connection with Mr Canney’s death.