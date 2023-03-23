Silence planned to mark pandemic lockdown anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Silence planned to mark pandemic lockdown anniversary

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 6:02 am
People will remember lives lost during the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)
People will remember lives lost during the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

People will fall silent at midday on Thursday to mark lives lost during the pandemic on the third anniversary of the first lockdown.

A minute’s silence will be held at I remember: Scotland’s Covid Memorial in Glasgow’s Pollok Park as part of the National Day of Reflection.

A wreath will be laid in memory of the lives lost to Covid, and memorial creator Alec Finlay will be joined by Scotland’s Makar Kathleen Jamie, who will lead a remembrance walk following the silence.

The memorial is a collection of “I remember” oak tree supports along a memorial walk through the park.

Alec Finlay
Poet and artist Alec Finlay created the memorial in Pollok Park (Katharine Hay/PA)

Mr Finlay, the poet and artist who was commissioned to make the memorial, said the designs were inspired by the support ordinary people showed one another during the pandemic.

The event on Thursday coincides with the completion of the memorial, the first phase of which was opened by Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney last May.

Speaking at the time, Mr Finlay said: “It is an artwork made not by me, but by the people of Scotland.

“My designs were inspired by the support ordinary people showed one another.”

The campaign to create a national memorial to those who lost their lives during the pandemic was initiated and led by The Herald.

Meanwhile in Dundee the lives of those lost during the pandemic will be among those honoured at the launch of a new memorial garden in the city.

The University of Dundee Botanic Garden is to formally open its Good Grief Memorial Garden on Thursday.

It is believed to be the first botanic garden in the world that marks those lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, and will also provide a quiet space for anyone wishing to reflect on the life of a loved one.

Kevin Frediani, curator of the Botanic Garden, said, “Grief will affect us all at some point and does so in different ways, but the pandemic certainly helped to bring this realisation to the forefront of a lot of people’s minds.

“Visitors have always sought peace and tranquillity here at the Botanic Garden, but the opening of a dedicated memorial garden will allow visitors a beautiful, considered space to reflect on a lost relative or friend.

“We have been working closely with the local community, as well as external organisations, to ensure that what we have created is a sensitive, timeless tribute to those we love and miss every day.

“We hope that people from across Scotland feel as though they can join us here and find solace in this very special place.”

At the heart of the garden are four specially commissioned obelisks, representing the seasons of the year, while the space is surrounded by trees, ensuring privacy for those seeking it.

Mayra Crowe’s son Andrew died of a brain aneurysm in 2010, aged just 15, and she has subsequently campaigned to change perceptions of the grieving process and how people respond to the death of a loved one.

She said: “The pandemic highlighted just how important our relationships with our loved ones are.

“I had to attend the funeral of a friend online, but that did not offer any comfort to that person’s family.

“Sharing the feeling of loss, knowing that you’re all experiencing loss, is a very important part of the grieving process, and we lost some of that during the pandemic.”

The National Day of Reflection on Thursday is led by Marie Curie, the UK end of life charity.

