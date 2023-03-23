Woman who died in hospital after crash named

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have named a woman who died in hospital after being injured in a car crash in Shetland.

Kathleen McLachlan, 72, from Virkie, Shetland, sustained serious injuries in the crash on Pier Road, Walls, shortly after 1.10pm on Friday.

It involved a black Citroen Berlingo and a parked orange Suzuki Swift.

Ms McLachlan was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died on Tuesday.

Police Sergeant Callum MacAulay said on Thursday: “Our thoughts remain with Kathleen’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist us should contact 101 with reference number 1585 of 17 March.”