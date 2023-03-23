Lottery winners rebuild playhouse for disabled children destroyed by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Lottery winners rebuild playhouse for disabled children destroyed by vandals

By Press Association
The Lottery winners created a wildlife-themed playhouse to replace one damaged by vandalism (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Lottery winners created a wildlife-themed playhouse to replace one damaged by vandalism (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A playhouse for disabled children which was destroyed by vandals has been rebuilt after National Lottery winners with a combined wealth of almost £90 million rallied together.

Winners from across Scotland spent two days painting and furnishing the jungle-themed playhouse at The Yard in Dundee, a charity providing adventure play opportunities for children with disabilities.

The original playhouse, which was built and gifted to the charity five years ago, was vandalised earlier this year, leaving young people and their parents “devastated”.

Two of the country’s biggest Lottery winners, Lesley and Fred Higgins, who won £58 million in 2018, were among those who helped rebuild the playhouse.

Mr Higgins said: “Like all our fellow winners here today, we were devastated when we found out what had happened. Our immediate reaction was to find a way to help, and Jim and Pam (Forbes) galvanised the group into action.

“We understand how much the playhouse has been loved over the years and how important it has been to so many young people. The new design is just what the youngsters asked for and we now hope they will have many, many more happy and fun years using it.”

The playhouse has been rebuilt with the help of National Lottery winners (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Claire Hermon and Pauline Rice bring their seven-year-old triplets Olivia, Bella and Oliver to The Yard.

Ms Rice said: “When I heard about the fire at the gingerbread house, I was absolutely gobsmacked and, to be honest, devastated as The Yard is so special to us and one of our go-to places.”

Jim and Pam Forbes, from Tayport in Fife, who won £655,838 on EuroMillions in September 2017, were among the winners who created the playhouse and encouraged others to help.

Mr Forbes said: “We just could not believe it when we heard about what had happened and immediately rallied the support of our fellow winners.

“Everyone has been so upset as we all understand what a vital lifeline this is for so many young people in the area.

“We just wanted to build a new playhouse for the children as quickly as we possibly could. We cannot wait for all of them to see it.”

Also joining in were winners Ray Storey, from Dundee, who won £1.5 million in 2015; Fiona and Bill McKenna, from Dunbartonshire, who won £1.2 million in 2012; Libby Elliot, from Fife, who won £2.1 million in 2012; Jannette and Ken Wedgeworth, from Loch Ryan, who won £1 million in 2016; Brian and Ann Sharp, from Musselburgh, who won £2 million in 2010; Roberta and Barry Little, from Dumfries, who won £1 million in 2013; Sheila and Duncan Davidson, from Alford, who won £4.5 million in 2012; and Alison and John Doherty, from Renfrewshire, who won £14 million in 2016.

Gill Thomson, service development manager at The Yard, said: “We are so grateful to the big-hearted National Lottery winners for stepping in and supporting us with their time and effort.

“The children have been devastated. So many families rely on this service as a safe and welcoming place to play.

“It has been a much-loved and well-used facility since we were gifted it and we hoped it would be with us for many years, bringing joy to lots of young people – and now it looks like it once again will be.”

