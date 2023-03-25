Half a million people expecting rise in overdraft use amid higher prices – CAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Half a million people expecting rise in overdraft use amid higher prices – CAS

By Press Association
Inflation increased to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January (Tim Goode/PA)
Inflation increased to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January (Tim Goode/PA)

More than half a million people living in Scotland are expecting to increase the use of their overdraft in months to come as prices remain high, according to new data.

Earlier this week, figures showed that inflation increased to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January, despite predictions it would fall, while interest rates increased to 4.25%.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) analysed a poll from YouGov which found 506,342 people north of the border expected to increase their overdraft use in the current economic climate.

From previous analysis, the charity also found about 780,000 people expected to increase their credit card use.

Meanwhile around 460,000 people expect to go into debt, the research found, with 644,000 anticipating an increase in their existing debt.

Commenting on the analysis, CAS financial health spokesperson Myles Fitt said: “An overdraft facility can be an absolute lifeline for people rather than relying on high-cost credit, however the scale of people who expect to dip into it more shows that people are struggling more and more to cover monthly payments for day-to-day spending.

“We went straight from the pandemic to the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory and that has worn people’s financial resilience right down. It’s a problem lots of people are having.”

CAS released the figures as part of its Debt Happens campaign, which is encouraging people who are worried about money and debt to seek advice from their local Citizens Advice Bureau or online.

Mr Fitt added: “If you are worried about money then seek advice from the Citizens Advice network as soon as possible.

“The network can provide specialist debt advice which can perhaps restructure or reduce your repayments, and advisers can also look at ways to maximise your income.

“It is easy to be cynical and think there is no help out there for you, but one in six people who sought advice last year from the Citizens Advice network saw a financial gain, the average value of which was over £4,200.

“The most important thing is to not put things off and let money and debt worries build up until they are overwhelming. Our advice is free, impartial and confidential.

“We never charge anyone for advice and we are for everyone, whether you are in work or not. Debt happens, but the Citizens Advice network can help you through it.”

