Body found in search for missing Glasgow man

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for a missing man who disappeared five days.

Police confirmed that a body was found by officers in the Bridge of Earn area of Perthshire around 12.50pm on Saturday.

Michael Sheldon, from Glasgow, had left a property on Thornwood Drive in Glasgow at around 6.50am on Tuesday.

Images from CCTV images show the 39-year-old getting off a train in Perth at 1.07pm later that day.

He left the station on foot and had not been seen since.

Police had previously as the public for help in finding him and said the disappearance was out of character.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said “The body of a man was found by officers in the Bridge of Earn area of Perthshire around 12.50pm on Saturday.

“The family of missing man Michael Sheldon, 39, from Glasgow has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”