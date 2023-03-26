Police launch murder inquiry after finding man’s body in flat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched a murder inquiry after finding the body of a man in West Dunbartonshire.

Officers were alerted to a fire at a flat in Tontine Park, Renton, at around 7.25am on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

The man’s body was discovered within the bedroom of the flat and police were contacted. His family has been informed.

Following a post-mortem examination on Sunday, a murder investigation was launched, with detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team taking on the inquiry.

The man was last seen alive at around 10.45am on Friday by a friend at the flat.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to him between Friday and Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Thompson said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since the deceased was discovered on Saturday morning. Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out and officers continue to gather relevant CCTV footage for any more information that could assist in tracing whoever is responsible for this murder.

“We are also working to establish a motive for this crime and are in the process of piecing together the deceased’s last-known movements to find out as much detail as possible on the circumstances surrounding this death.

“I would urge anyone with information on this murder to contact us as soon as possible. Any witnesses, or anyone who holds any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should get in touch with us.

“I’m aware the local community will be concerned by this incident and I would like to stress that everything is being done to catch whoever is responsible. Additional police patrols are in the area and members of the public are encouraged to speak to a police officer if they have any concerns.”