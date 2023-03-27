Suspected murder victim whose body was found after fire is identified

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man whom police believe was murdered and whose body was found after a fire in his flat has been formally identified.

Charles Wilson, 40, was found in a flat at about 7.25am on Saturday after emergency services were called to a fire in Tontine Park, Renton, West Dunbartonshire.

Mr Wilson had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are treating his death as suspicious and a murder investigation is under way with detectives from the major investigation team.

Police say extensive enquiries have been taking place since Mr Wilson was found, with police undertaking door-to-door enquiries in the local area.

He was last seen alive at about 10.45am on Friday March 24.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson’s family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into his murder is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can.

“Mr Wilson was last seen alive around 10.45am on Friday March 24 at his flat.

“We are working to establish his movements and what has happened to him between then and his body being discovered on Saturday morning.

“If you believe you have seen him, or if you have spoken to him, please let us know urgently.

“There will be an additional police presence in the area as this work continues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns, or who believes they may have information, to speak to our officers.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 0899 of March 25 2023. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An online portal has also been set up to encourage members of the public to submit information and can be accessed at:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S17-PO1