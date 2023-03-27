Suspected murder victim whose body was found after fire is identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected murder victim whose body was found after fire is identified

By Press Association
The body of Charles Wilson, 40, was found after a fire at his flat in Renton, West Dunbartonshire (Police Scotland/PA)
The body of Charles Wilson, 40, was found after a fire at his flat in Renton, West Dunbartonshire (Police Scotland/PA)

A man whom police believe was murdered and whose body was found after a fire in his flat has been formally identified.

Charles Wilson, 40, was found in a flat at about 7.25am on Saturday after emergency services were called to a fire in Tontine Park, Renton, West Dunbartonshire.

Mr Wilson had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are treating his death as suspicious and a murder investigation is under way with detectives from the major investigation team.

Police say extensive enquiries have been taking place since Mr Wilson was found, with police undertaking door-to-door enquiries in the local area.

He was last seen alive at about 10.45am on Friday March 24.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson’s family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into his murder is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can.

“Mr Wilson was last seen alive around 10.45am on Friday March 24 at his flat.

“We are working to establish his movements and what has happened to him between then and his body being discovered on Saturday morning.

“If you believe you have seen him, or if you have spoken to him, please let us know urgently.

“There will be an additional police presence in the area as this work continues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns, or who believes they may have information, to speak to our officers.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 0899 of March 25 2023. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An online portal has also been set up to encourage members of the public to submit information and can be accessed at:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S17-PO1

