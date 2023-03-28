Protected bird euthanised after it was shot in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A protected bird of prey it is illegal to kill had to be put to sleep after it was shot in the Highlands.

Police received reports of a red kite being shot around 11.15am on Monday on the Lochindorb Estate in Grantown-on-Spey.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Scottish SPCA) recovered the bird, but it had to be euthanised as its injuries were not recoverable.

Community police inspector Craig Johnstone said: “The red kite is a protected species and under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is illegal to kill them.

“I am asking anyone in the local community who may be able to help with our inquiries to come forward. If you were walking in the area on Monday then please let us know if you saw anything.

“In particular, if you saw quad bikes in the area or off-road vehicles, then get in touch as even the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1760 of Monday, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.