Ferry services suspended after fire in engine room

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crew members on one of Scotland’s lifeline ferries have put out a fire in an engine room, and operator CalMac has suspended services from Uig.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on the MC Hebrides at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, which crews managed to put out before firefighters arrived at the scene at Uig Ferry Terminal on the Isle of Skye.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “No-one was reported as injured and crew were able to extinguish the fire. Emergency services attended and have now been stood down.

“The vessel will remain berthed in Uig tonight.”

The Uig-Lochmaddy and Uig-Tarbert services have been cancelled by CalMac for the rest of Tuesday, and Wednesday’s 7.30am Tarbert-Uig sailing and the 9.40am Uig-Lochmaddy service have also been suspended.

CalMac said there would be a review at 10am for sailings for the remainder of Wednesday and if services resume, there will be an amended timetable.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said three crews were sent to the scene.

“The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of crews and firefighters thereafter worked to ensure the area was made safe before leaving the scene,” the spokesman said.

The vessel was on the Uig-Lochmaddy-Tarbert route at the time of the fire.