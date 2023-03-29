Distinct policies needed for police capture of child data, says commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Distinct policies needed for police capture of child data, says commissioner

By Press Association
A review examined the way police capture data from children in custody (PA)
A review examined the way police capture data from children in custody (PA)

Special policies need to be in place when police capture biometric data from children who are taken into custody, a watchdog has said.

The Scottish biometrics commissioner praised Police Scotland’s overall approach to gathering data from children and vulnerable adults.

However a review recommended there should be distinct policies, procedures and practices when data is captured from children taken into custody, which should only be authorised by a senior officer.

The commissioner’s office was established in 2020 and has a statutory role to promote lawful and ethical use of data in the criminal justice system.

Commissioner Dr Brian Plastow said: “Police Scotland’s overall strategic approach to working in partnership to keep children and vulnerable adults who offend out of custody is strong, as is their approach to safeguarding those children and vulnerable adults who have their biometrics captured when there are no alternatives to police custody.

“However, Police Scotland also needs to better uphold the information rights of all people who have their biometric data captured either as a result of being arrested, or when such data is given voluntarily by victims of crime to assist police investigations.

Coronavirus – Tue Mar 7, 2023
Police Scotland’s overall handling of data was praised (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We found those working in the custody environment were knowledgeable about policies and procedures relating to the care and welfare of children and vulnerable adults and the reports have taken account of best practice, highlighted what was working well and promoted a standardised, considerate approach to the way forward.”

He also said the age of criminal responsibility in Scotland is still too low, despite being raised from eight to 12 in 2021.

Dr Plastow said: “I would welcome policy initiatives to divert those under 18 years of age out of the adult system.

“This would provide the lever through which to avoid capturing biometric data from children, except in the most serious of crime types.”

Scottish Police Authority chairman Martyn Evans said: “I am very pleased to have assisted the biometrics commissioner in this important piece of work.

“This first joint review between us is another demonstration of our approach to policing in the public interest.

“Police Scotland and the authority have been clear that police custody is not a place of safety for children.

“In those unavoidable situations where custody is necessary, it is important that officers and staff are given clear guidance on when it is absolutely necessary to gather biometric data and how long to retain it, taking into account the best interests of the child and gravity of the offence.

“It was important that our review examined the first person insights of young people with direct experiences of the criminal justice system, as well as officers and staff.”

