Island to have no ferry service to mainland for weeks amid vessel shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Island to have no ferry service to mainland for weeks amid vessel shortages

By Press Association
Ferry services have been disrupted in recent months (John Linton/PA)
Ferry services have been disrupted in recent months (John Linton/PA)

No ferries will run between the mainland and South Uist for several weeks as the operator faces continued challenges over a shortage of vessels.

National ferry operator CalMac has announced updates to routes across its network and apologised to customers for the disruption.

It said ongoing delays in dry dock and technical issues affecting several major vessels has meant it has had to impose changes to ensure services continue to be delivered.

CalMac said services between Mallaig/Oban and Lochboisdale on South Uist will be cancelled between April 5 and May 13.

This is due to the need to redeploy vessels elsewhere on the network while it continues to manage the delays experienced in vessel overhaul and additional technical issues within the fleet.

Additional daily services to the Sound of Barra will be available to provide a connection for Uist traffic.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment.

“With no spare vessels, it is a challenging period for our customers, and we apologise for the disruption this is causing, particularly at the start of the tourist season.

“We are focused on returning those vessels which have required extended repairs back to service as soon as possible and returning to a normal service as quickly as we can.

“We will continue to work with community representatives and will keep customers informed of any developments.”

Mr Drummond warned earlier this month that the next one or two years “will be challenging” due to the age of the country’s fleet.

There are currently four ferries being built in Turkey, along with the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802, which have faced major delays and cost overruns during construction at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow.

People travelling to and from Arran are among those who have faced disruption due to the ageing ferry fleet and the need for maintenance and repairs.

The ferry operator said MV Caledonian Isles, which normally operates the route from Ardrossan to Brodick, is currently expected to return to service from April 13 operating a single vessel timetable.

The service is scheduled to return to a two-vessel, summer timetable from May 5, with MV Caledonian Isles and MV Isle of Arran.

Elsewhere, MV Finlaggan, which is currently operating a single vessel timetable between Islay and Kennacraig, will depart on April 9 to undergo her delayed overhaul period.

A two-vessel service will operate between Islay-Kennacraig from April 9 to April 13, using MV Isle of Mull and MV Hebridean Isles.

MV Isle of Arran and MV Hebridean Isles will then be scheduled to run a two-vessel service from April 14 to May 3.

From May 4, MV Finlaggan will re-enter service, and together with the MV Hebridean Isles will operate the full summer timetable from that date.

MV Hebridean Isles has re-entered dry dock in Birkenhead following last week’s sea trials which identified a rudder fault, and will be deployed to the Islay service once trials are successfully completed.

Other routes affected by updates include Coll and Tiree services, Uig-Lochmaddy/Uig-Tarbert services, Colonsay routes and the Small Isles services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
3
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
‘Made all my hard work worthwhile’: Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
4
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
5
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
6
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
Police responded to the break-in on February 7. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thief was so drunk she dropped stolen jewellery outside shop
9
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
10
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The new maps also share local stories and history along Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's coastlines. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's 'fascinating' past and help preserve their future
drugs fraud report
Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart took on the Quickfire Questions on this week's Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
Campaigners are calling on the new first minister to intervene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries
The Acrylics band members Flynn SP, Callum Cowie, Jay Taulier, and Blair Gillies, scored the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .
Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts
Highland League Weekly recently covered the historic league run which will likely never be matched - Huntly's five-in-a-row.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
A First Bus service in Garthdee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First Bus introducing 'Tap On Tap Off' technology to Aberdeen services
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
Brenda Page's ex-husband Christopher Harrisson is set to appeal his conviction for her murder. IMage: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction
Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae recently took on Highland League Weekly's Quickfire Questions - here's what he had to say.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae

Editor's Picks

Most Commented