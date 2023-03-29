Demand for money and debt advice up 25% in past year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An advice service has seen the demand for money and debt help surge by a quarter as Scots continue to struggle with rising prices.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said online demand for debt and money help was 25% higher in February than in the same month last year.

As energy bills remained stubbornly high, CAS also issued help on gas and electricity 12,386 times in February.

David Hilferty, social justice spokesman at CAS, said it was a “historic moment” when demand for energy advice overtook that for universal credit in December, and it has remained the most asked about subject for a third month in a row.

“There’s concern this could be the new normal,” he said.

“The cost-of-living crisis isn’t so much squeezing household budgets as crushing them, and this is reflected in increased demand for online advice and information around money and debt.”

He said it is welcome to see the energy price guarantee continue – which sees the UK Government set a cap on what consumers pay for each unit of electricity and gas – but he warned many people will still see their bills climb because a scheme which provided £400 towards energy costs has ended.

Mr Hilferty added: “With inflation still high and incomes remaining sluggish, there is a real risk people are going to end up in debt because they can’t keep up with everyday essential spending.

“What is vital is people who are worried about money and bills seek advice as soon as possible.

“The CAB network offers free, impartial and confidential advice for everyone, whether they are in work or not.”