Nursery workers facing £6,000 pay cuts protest as some fear losing their homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Nursery workers facing £6,000 pay cuts protest as some fear losing their homes

By Press Association
Nursery staff are protesting over proposed pay cuts (Emma Lawson/PA)
Nursery staff are protesting over proposed pay cuts (Emma Lawson/PA)

Nursery workers facing pay cuts of up to £6,000 have protested outside council offices, warning that some fear losing their homes.

Parents joined nursery staff and union members in the protest against the plans, which involve some 300 workers at North Lanarkshire nurseries facing a 30% pay cut unless they retrain or apply for a leadership role.

Staff members have been told they will be moved down two pay grades, from NLC9 to NLC7, as part of North Lanarkshire Council’s plan to reduce a £3 million funding gap.

One nursery worker taking part in the protest outside the council’s headquarters at Motherwell Civic Centre on Thursday said: “This is going to affect our living arrangements. It’s going to affect hundreds of people.

Protesters outside the Civic centre
Nursery staff protesting over the cuts (Emma Lawson/PA)

“That money we’re going to lose is some people’s heating payments and some people’s mortgage payments.”

Unison North Lanarkshire branch secretary Marie Quigley told the PA news agency: “Early years workers will be forced into roles two grades lower than they are currently on, which means a £6,000 pay cut, and all of this is a result of cuts for local government funding from Holyrood.

“It’s really an awful set of affairs to cut nursery provisions. These workers are really dedicated to the job.”

She said the proposals are a “kick in the teeth”, particularly given Scotland’s teachers recently secured an improved pay offer from the Scottish Government and council umbrella body Cosla of a 12.3% increase by April 2023, rising to 14% by 2024, following months of strike action.

Ms Quigley said: “These workers work as hard as anyone else and the Scottish Government also comes up with money when it suits them.

“Local council workers and those across the country still haven’t had a pay offer from their employer yet, so I think the message we would send to the government and Cosla is that they need to invest in the people that provide these essential services to their communities.”

Talks between the union and the council continue over the proposals.

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: “It was agreed at a recent meeting of the council to align resources to the previously agreed staffing model which was adopted in 2019 to support the delivery of 1,140 hours (of funded early learning and childcare). The NLC9 early learning practitioner posts are not part of this agreed structure.

Unison
Unison members were on site to protest (Emma Lawson/PA)

“All staff are highly valued and we have been working closely with staff and the trade unions at engagement sessions over the last few weeks to bring forward plans to support all staff directly within this specific group and explore other potential opportunities within the service for them.”

The Scottish Government said it is “extremely grateful” to all childcare practitioners and young children’s learning is a “vital first stage in our education system”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “The Scottish Government fully funds councils to deliver 1,140 hours a year of high quality ELC to all eligible children, with around £1 billion investment each year.

“It is for councils to make decisions about funding and workforce to meet their statutory duties on the provision of funded ELC services in their area.

“We understand the council are working with staff and trade unions to find solutions for everyone affected, and would encourage all parties to continue working together to find a way forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
3
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented