Search continues for man who vanished on camping trip two weeks ago

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in finding a man who went missing during a camping trip with friends almost two weeks ago.

Reece Rodger was last seen on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near to Killichonan in Perth and Kinross, at around 11.30pm on Saturday March 18.

Officers are now making a further appeal to the public for any information that may help trace the 28-year-old.

He is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair.

Reece Rodger went missing almost two weeks ago (Police Scotland/PA)

When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out “MA STRUM”, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace Mr Rodger and officers have been assisted by resources including the air support unit, the dive and marine unit, police dogs and mountain rescue teams.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Despite extensive inquiries, rigorous searches in the local area and previous appeals, we have not been able to trace Reece.

“As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

The top Reece Rodger was wearing when he went missing (Police Scotland/PA)

“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the B846 between 11pm on March 18 and 7am on March 19 and who may have witnessed anyone, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist us, to get in touch.

“I would like to thank the family and friends of Reece who have assisted in searches to date.

“I would ask anyone planning to attend searches this weekend to remain safe and plan for the conditions. The terrain can be difficult with open water and changeable weather conditions and we want to ensure everyone remains safe.”

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 1348 of March 19.