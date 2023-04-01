Police appeal for witnesses after suspicious fire at animal rescue project

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after what it is believed to be a deliberate fire at an animal rescue project in the west of Scotland.

No animals were harmed in the early morning blaze at Lamont Farm Project in Erskine, Renfrewshire on Friday.

The people behind the farm project, which is open to the public, went on Facebook to say they were “devastated”.

We are appealing for info following a wilful fire at Lamont Farm Project, Barrhill Rd, Erskine, in the early hours of Fri, 31 March. Details to police via 101 quoting ref no 0401/31/03/23 or anon to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/YNyv1E5Nh4 pic.twitter.com/kyxE3hog9Y — Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde (@PSOSRenfInver) April 1, 2023

Police say they were called to Barrhill Road in the town at around 4.15am on Friday, with firefighters extinguishing a fire in a cabin within the grounds of the farm.

Detective Constable Robert Urquhart said: “Thankfully none of the animals were injured as a result of this but it was noise from their distress that alerted staff to the fire.

“Officers are currently checking local CCTV and checking with neighbouring properties but would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious in the early hours of Friday morning to come forward.

“Any information can be passed to officers at Paisley via 101.

“Please quote reference number 0401 of Friday March 31 when calling.

“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A post on the farm’s Facebook page said: “Luckily any cats that were in the cabin managed to escape, and we managed to turn all the horses up to the field to safety so no animals or humans were harmed, we are so grateful for that.”

They added: “We are still in shock that anyone could do this, especially just feet away from our horses stables, but we are just glad that everyone got out safely.”

The owners said they were not aware how much the repairs would cost, but added that they plan to “fundraise like mad”.