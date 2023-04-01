Couple who died after crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couple who died following a two-vehicle crash on a country road have been named by police.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A85 between Arrivain and Dalmally in Argyll and Bute, at around 2pm on Friday.

Police said that husband and wife Martin, 70, and Josephine – known as Jo – Cousland, 69, who had been travelling in a red Audi Q2, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three male occupants of the other vehicle, a grey Ford Mondeo, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe their condition as stable.

Mr and Mrs Cousland lived in Anstruther in Fife.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, of the Roads Policing Unit at Campbeltown, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Cousland.

“We are continuing our enquiries and would again appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to get in touch with police.

“I would also ask anyone who was travelling in the area who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Police said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 1923 of Friday March 31 2023.