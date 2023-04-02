Man killed as pedestrians hit by van

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after he and two women were hit by a van.

The 29-year-old died at the scene on Glasgow Road in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, at around 10.50am on Saturday.

A 52-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is believed to be in a serious but stable condition.

We are appealing for information after a man died and two women were injured when they were struck by a van on the A726, Glasgow Rd, Strathaven around 10.50 am on Sat, 1 April. Any witnesses are asked to call police via 101, quoting ref no 1300/01/04/23.https://t.co/wpYwAvYHSk pic.twitter.com/tMjAYP4kTc — Police Scotland Lanarkshire (@PSOSLanarkshire) April 2, 2023

A 24-year-old woman was treated at Wishaw General Hospital and has since been discharged.

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the incident and police say he has been released pending further investigation.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland made an appeal for witnesses, saying: “Although a number of people assisted at the time, we would still ask for witnesses to the crash, or motorists with dashcam footage capturing the collision, to get in touch with police.

“Please call officers on 101 quoting reference number 1300 of Saturday April 1.”