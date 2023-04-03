Number of potholes fixed fell by 3,000 in a year, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of potholes fixed on Scotland’s trunk roads fell by more than 3,200 in a year, figures show.

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesman Willie Rennie urged the transport minister, Kevin Stewart, to tackle potholes, saying Scotland’s roads have “more holes than Swiss cheese”.

The number of potholes repaired on trunk roads across Scotland fell below 10,000 in 2021/2022 to 9,679.

This is down from 12,949 the previous financial year, according to figures revealed by the former transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Rennie.

Willie Rennie says more potholes have be fixed (Fraser Bremner/PA)

The Scottish Government currently funds the inspection and repair of all potholes that present, or could present, an immediate hazard to trunk road users.

These are defined as category one defects within the term maintenance contract, which also sets out strict timescales for their repair. Companies are required to make the defect safe by 6am the next day.

When this is not possible, then a temporary repair is required within the same timescale with permanent repairs required within 28 days.

Mr Rennie said: “Scotland’s trunk roads have more holes than Swiss cheese.

“In the past, the cost of repairing all of Scotland’s roads has been estimated at well north of a billion pounds. It’s not just frustrating to drivers, it’s dangerous too.

“While we should be encouraging people to move towards more environmentally friendly means of transport where possible, across vast swathes of Scotland there is still no alternative to the car.

“Road users pay vast sums in tax, they deserve to rely on smooth and well-maintained roads.

“The new transport minister must ensure that Scotland’s trunk roads are not allowed to fall into disrepair.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.