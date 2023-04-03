Unique footage of pilot whale expelling placenta captured off Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unique footage of pilot whale expelling placenta captured off Shetland

By Press Association
A pilot whale expels its placenta in Yell Sound off the coast of Shetland (Nick McCaffrey/PA)
A pilot whale expels its placenta in Yell Sound off the coast of Shetland (Nick McCaffrey/PA)

Unique footage of a pilot whale expelling its placenta off the coast of Shetland in 2019 has been revealed for the first time.

The footage, taken by drone operator Nick McCaffrey, shows the animal in the Yell Sound between mainland Shetland and the island of Yell.

Mr McCaffrey did not realise how rare the footage was until he shared it with Emily Hague, a marine mammal researcher at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

They say the clip gives insight into the lives of pilot whales.

A pilot whale expells its placenta in the Yell Sound near Shetland. (Nick McCaffrey/PA)

Mr McCaffrey said: “I knew at the time I had witnessed something significant, but it took a moment to realise that I was looking at a pilot whale placenta. After that, the behaviours I was observing became a whole lot more intriguing.”

Ms Hague said: “Drone footage is helping us capture moments that would be impossible to see from land or boat, giving us a new insight into the underwater world.

“Until now, knowledge of where pilot whales have their calves was extremely limited. In fact, we don’t have much understanding of where many marine mammals give birth.

“We do know that whales and dolphins tend to expel the placenta within 12 hours of giving birth, so we can be pretty sure that this pilot whale had its calf in UK waters.

“Understanding marine mammals’ behaviour, knowing where they mate and reproduce, can help us know where to target protection of the marine environment so that they can thrive.”

Pilot whales are the second largest member of the oceanic dolphin family, behind the orca, and can measure up to 6.3 metres in length.

