Easter ferries restored but islanders still face weeks without services

Islanders have had their ferry services restored for Easter in a late hour U-turn but still face weeks without sea links due to a vessel shortage.

National ferry operator CalMac announced last week that no ferries would be running between the mainland and South Uist for more than five weeks due to ongoing delays in dry dock and technical issues.

CalMac had said services between Mallaig/Oban and Lochboisdale on South Uist would be cancelled between April 5 and May 13.

Now, a day before the cancellation was due to begin, CalMac said it will be able to run the service April 5-16.

The ferry operator said this is due to its decision to delay commencement of the overhaul of MV Finlaggan.

These services will be operated from Oban by MV Isle of Mull and a reduced timetable will be operating on April 16.

The company is currently unable to confirm that services from April 17 to May 12 will be possible as the MV Isle of Mull is needed to replace the MV Loch Frisa on the Oban to Craignure route as the ship completes its annual overhaul.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive, said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment.

“We apologise for the disruption this is causing, particularly at the start of the tourist season.

“We are focused on returning vessels to service as soon as possible and returning to a normal service as quickly as we can. We will continue to work with community representatives and will keep customers informed of any developments.

“We are in the process of contacting customers who were previously impacted and will continue to keep customers updated on progress. It is hoped the booking system will be updated and available for new bookings from April 4.”

Additional daily services to the Sound of Barra have been made available to provide a connection for Uist traffic.

Transport minister Kevin Stewart added: “Following my engagement with CalMac last week, I’m pleased that they have undertaken further work on possible vessel deployment options and identified a solution that will enable the Lochboisdale route to continue to operate until at least the April 16.

“I’ve asked CalMac to carry out further work on alternatives beyond that date and look forward to them outlining those plans as soon as possible.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said he was pleased at the progress made (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesperson Neil Bibby accused Mr Stewart of “indulging in shameless self-congratulation”.

He said: “Kevin Stewart is off to a flying start as transport minister by patting himself on the back for a job half done.

“Any progress the Government can make averting this self-inflicted disaster is welcome, but Lochboisdale is still set to be left stranded weeks on end, cutting off communities and devastating tourism.”

He added: “The transport minister must come up with a real plan to fix the chaos on this route and address the longstanding crisis in our ferry fleet.”

Western Isles Council transportation and infrastructure committee chairman, Uisdean Robertson, said: “While it is clearly a relief to learn that MV Isle of Mull will continue to be deployed to serve Lochboisdale from Oban until April 16, it is not good enough that there remains uncertainty and a risk of South Uist being without a service after this date.

“This is particularly unacceptable when we know MV Alfred will be available to provide cover for displaced vessels from April 18 so this should provide fleet flexibility that will allow CalMac to re-deploy another vessel to serve Lochboisdale from that date.

“CalMac are creating further uncertainty for the islands they serve by not seeking to confirm the deployment.

“The fact is South Uist will still be without a service for a month. We will be seeking further discussions on what other adjustments can be made to the network to see if a service can yet be provided.”