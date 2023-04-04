Easter ferries restored but islanders still face weeks without services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Easter ferries restored but islanders still face weeks without services

By Press Association
CalMac has managed to restore services till April 16 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
CalMac has managed to restore services till April 16 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Islanders have had their ferry services restored for Easter in a late hour U-turn but still face weeks without sea links due to a vessel shortage.

National ferry operator CalMac announced last week that no ferries would be running between the mainland and South Uist for more than five weeks due to ongoing delays in dry dock and technical issues.

CalMac had said services between Mallaig/Oban and Lochboisdale on South Uist would be cancelled between April 5 and May 13.

Now, a day before the cancellation was due to begin, CalMac said it will be able to run the service April 5-16.

The ferry operator said this is due to its decision to delay commencement of the overhaul of MV Finlaggan.

These services will be operated from Oban by MV Isle of Mull and a reduced timetable will be operating on April 16.

The company is currently unable to confirm that services from April 17 to May 12 will be possible as the MV Isle of Mull is needed to replace the MV Loch Frisa on the Oban to Craignure route as the ship completes its annual overhaul.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive, said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment.

“We apologise for the disruption this is causing, particularly at the start of the tourist season.

“We are focused on returning vessels to service as soon as possible and returning to a normal service as quickly as we can. We will continue to work with community representatives and will keep customers informed of any developments.

“We are in the process of contacting customers who were previously impacted and will continue to keep customers updated on progress. It is hoped the booking system will be updated and available for new bookings from April 4.”

Additional daily services to the Sound of Barra have been made available to provide a connection for Uist traffic.

Transport minister Kevin Stewart added: “Following my engagement with CalMac last week, I’m pleased that they have undertaken further work on possible vessel deployment options and identified a solution that will enable the Lochboisdale route to continue to operate until at least the April 16.

“I’ve asked CalMac to carry out further work on alternatives beyond that date and look forward to them outlining those plans as soon as possible.”

Kevin Stewart
Transport minister Kevin Stewart said he was pleased at the progress made (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesperson Neil Bibby accused Mr Stewart of “indulging in shameless self-congratulation”.

He said: “Kevin Stewart is off to a flying start as transport minister by patting himself on the back for a job half done.

“Any progress the Government can make averting this self-inflicted disaster is welcome, but Lochboisdale is still set to be left stranded weeks on end, cutting off communities and devastating tourism.”

He added: “The transport minister must come up with a real plan to fix the chaos on this route and address the longstanding crisis in our ferry fleet.”

Western Isles Council transportation and infrastructure committee chairman, Uisdean Robertson, said: “While it is clearly a relief to learn that MV Isle of Mull will continue to be deployed to serve Lochboisdale from Oban until April 16, it is not good enough that there remains uncertainty and a risk of South Uist being without a service after this date.

“This is particularly unacceptable when we know MV Alfred will be available to provide cover for displaced vessels from April 18 so this should provide fleet flexibility that will allow CalMac to re-deploy another vessel to serve Lochboisdale from that date.

“CalMac are creating further uncertainty for the islands they serve by not seeking to confirm the deployment.

“The fact is South Uist will still be without a service for a month. We will be seeking further discussions on what other adjustments can be made to the network to see if a service can yet be provided.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
3
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
4
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
5
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘An insult to every domestic abuse victim’: Mum brands sentence for serial abuser ‘a…
6
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
7
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
8
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
9
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
10
Police confirmed inquiries into the church fire are at an early stage. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Police investigate fire at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen on the set of BBC series Shetland. Image: BBC.
New series of acclaimed BBC series Shetland begins filming
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two cars involved in crash on Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen
Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean way alongside Jack Ray and Simon Wells in aid of Stoke Association. Image: Tom Clowes.
Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
The RNLI joined in with the dancing. Image: RNLI.
Aberdeen RNLI turns yellow wellies into dancing shoes to raise funds with Scottish Fiddle…
The Greyhope Bay project is looking forward at its birthday celebration. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures
Post office
Four north and north-east post offices may have final payments cut if replacement branches…
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness women's refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer…
Aberdeenshire Gift card collection point
Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card now available for pick up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented