Four people arrested in connection with death of woman, 41, in Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Ayr last month.

The body of Susan Turner, 41, was found in a flat in the town’s Nursery Hall at about 10.15am on Monday March 27.

Two men, aged 25 and 49, and two women, aged 40 and 41, have been arrested.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”