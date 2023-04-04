Tourist attraction visitor numbers soar but remain below pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Tourist attraction visitor numbers soar but remain below pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
Some of Scotland’s top tourist attractions have seen visitor numbers soar but they remain below pre-pandemic levels, figures show (Jane Barlow/PA)
Some of Scotland’s top tourist attractions have seen visitor numbers soar but they remain below pre-pandemic levels, figures show (Jane Barlow/PA)

Overall visitor numbers to some of Scotland’s most popular attractions are still 16% lower than pre-pandemic numbers despite a surge last year after Covid restrictions eased.

Sites across Scotland recorded more than 48.6 million visitors – up 53.5% from 2021 as many venues ended restrictions such as advance booking according to figures from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Edinburgh Castle saw a 217.6% surge in visitor numbers jumping to 1.3 million in 2022.

Also in Edinburgh, the National Museum of Scotland remained the number one free attraction with numbers increasing by 198.7% to 1.9 million visitors.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – Glasgow
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow saw visitors increase by 237% in 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA)

But overall numbers are still 16% down on pre-pandemic levels.

Paid entry attractions saw more than 15 million (15,053,896) visitors across Scotland in 2022, up 63.2% on the previous year.

Free venues welcomed over 33.6 million (33,621,735) visitors last year compared to 22.4 million (22,490,582) in 2021 – an increase of 49.5%.

Visitor numbers at Stirling Castle were up 181.4% to 418,180 and at Urquhart Castle in the Highlands, numbers rose by 233.6% to 357,154.

Glasgow attractions Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, and the Riverside Museum, posted increased visitor numbers of 237% and 275% respectively.

The Burrell Collection, which reopened last year after a £66 million revamp, recorded 482,984 visits.

Professor John Lennon, Director of the Moffat Centre for Travel and Tourism at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “This survey evidences a recovering visitor attraction market dominated by domestic demand.

“Scottish visitor attractions face a very daunting trading environment characterised by cost inflation and labour shortages – problems that have been slow to abate. Recovery is likely to continue but will remain highly dependent upon UK customers for the medium term.”

Gordon Morrison, chief executive of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), said: “Whilst it is encouraging to see somewhat of a recovery for the attractions sector, performance in 2022 was quite patchy.

“Not all operators enjoyed a successful year, and with visitor numbers still considerably down on pre-pandemic levels, there is a long way to go before we can talk of a full sector-wide recovery.

“Concerns about what the ongoing cost-of-living crisis will mean for visitation and spend remain for many.”

ASVA is calling on the UK and Scottish Governments to take further action to support the industry in the face of rising costs and to revisit any policy decisions that may increase the financial burden on business.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
2
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
3
Cheerz Bar asked to extend their opening hours for a Pet Shop Boys after-party event. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
It’s a sin? Cheerz Bar refused permission to stay open late for Pet Shop…
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three weeks
2
5
The 13-year-old has been found.
Missing Ellon teenager found ‘safe and well’
6
CR0042003 Adele Merson story, Aberdeen. First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a new multi-million pound support for the Scottish National Investment Bank to help accelerate Scotlands just transition during a visit to see progress at the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project, which provides greater deepwater access and quayside space to support the energy transition. The First Minister was joined by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan and Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Aberdeen. Picture shows; First Minister Humza Yousaf . Tuesaday 4 April 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing’s SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
2
7
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park
Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked…
5
8
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
9
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
10
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

More from Press and Journal

weather
I do like to be beside the seaside in Nairn and Stonehaven - at…
ToAndrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland / DCT Media.
Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display
Stagecoach will continue to run the school bus service - despite Aberdeen City Council cuts. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach steps in to save Lochside Academy buses following council cuts
Hull 802 is one of the two ferries ordered by Cmal under construction in Port Glasgow. They are £200m over budget and five years late. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Islander business group writes letter demanding Cmal is 'disbanded immediately' following ferry procurement failures
Missing teenager
Hunt for boy, 14, missing from Boddam for five days
Mavis Macdonald when the shop relocated in 2015 to its current premises. Image: DC Thomson.
New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes of Fordoun: Farmer and former Second World War pilot dies
Muirburn - the burning of heather - makes conditions more suitable for grouse
Max Wiszniewski: New wildlife management and muirburn bill is a start - but more…
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented