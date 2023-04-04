Average seaside property prices increase by 12%

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

House hunters looking for a coastal property in Scotland can expect to pay 11% more on average than in 2021, figures from the Bank of Scotland have revealed.

Average prices for seaside properties in Scotland rose by 11% during 2022, outperforming the British average of 4%.

The bank said North Berwick in East Lothian was the most expensive seaside town to buy a property in Scotland with average prices of £440,172 last year.

Properties in the popular Fife town of St Andrews followed at £421,528.

The towns were also the first and second most expensive in 2021.

A little further along the East Lothian coast, Dunbar was the third most expensive coastal area to buy a home in Scotland, with average prices of £284,121.

But for those who want sea views without the price tag, Greenock in Inverclyde commands the lowest average price of around £97,608.

On average, a Scottish seaside property will set buyers back around £182,488

Prices of coastal homes rose by almost a third (31%) between 2012 and 2022, with Cockenzie in East Lothian seeing the greatest gain of 80%, from £133,229 to £239,345.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s undeniable that much of Scotland’s coastline is truly breathtaking, and it’s easy to see why the pretty seaside town of North Berwick is still Scotland’s most expensive seaside location for house hunters, with properties costing over £440,000 on average.

“St Andrews – well known for its world-famous university and golf courses – isn’t far behind, with properties in the area fetching a similar price tag.

“However, many of Scotland’s coastal towns have average house prices that are much lower. Homes in Greenock for example cost less than £100,000 on average.

“While many things can influence the price of a home, socio-economic factors are perhaps playing a greater role in some coastal locations.

“While there are doubtless many property hot spots, a sea view isn’t necessarily supporting house prices in Scottish towns most in need of investment.”