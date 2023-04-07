Three charged after man injured in park incident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been charged after a man was left seriously injured following an incident in a city park last month.

The incident happened as the 56-year-old man was walking through Govanhill Park in Glasgow at around 11.50pm on Friday March 10.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Police said that three men, all aged 21, have now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Saturday.