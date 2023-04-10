Police appeal after man attacked in Greenock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have appealed for information after a man was attacked and seriously injured in Greenock in the early hours of Monday.

Four friends, two men and two women, were walking along Bawhirley Road near Bellville Avenue just after midnight when a car drove up next to them.

After a short time a passenger in the vehicle got out and attacked one of the men, aged 33. The vehicle then drove off.

No-one else was injured.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Detective Sergeant Grant Bowie said: “The group was approached by the occupants of the car when, for an unknown reason, the passenger got out and attacked one of the men.

“At this time, we are not sure whether the suspect returned to the vehicle or not so if you saw anyone running from the street then please contact police.

“Although the attack happened in the early hours of the morning, we hope that someone living in the street or passing by may have seen or heard something that may assist our inquiry.

“If you have doorbell or dash-cam footage that may have captured the attack, or any information about the incident, then please get in touch with police.”

Details can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 0063 of Monday April 10.