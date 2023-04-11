Man who died after being found injured in Perth street named by police

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in Perth after being found seriously injured has been named by police.

Cameron Scott Rae, 20, was found injured in South Methven Street at about 9.40pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Caleb Ferguson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with one count of murder and one of assault.

He made no plea to the charges and was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before court again within the next eight days.

A 17-year-old youth has also been arrested and released pending further inquiries.