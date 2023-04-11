Concern mounts for missing hillwalker who was last seen five days ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern mounts for missing hillwalker who was last seen five days ago

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information to trace Patrick Munroe (PA)

Police are concerned for the welfare of a hillwalker last seen almost a week ago.

Patrick Allan Munroe, who is in his early 30s, was last seen at about 8am on April 6 at the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite in Tyndrum, Stirlingshire.

It is thought the hillwalker set off in the direction of mountain Ben Oss, however, he has not been seen since.

He is described as 6ft tall of slim, athletic build and speaks with an American accent.

Patrick Munroe was last seen leaving a campsite in Tyndrum on April 6 (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Munroe has shoulder length, ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark green jacket, a baseball cap, walking trousers and boots.

He may also have been carrying a rucksack.

Inspector David Ryan said: “We are keen to locate Patrick to make sure he is safe and well. He was equipped for walking in the hills but he has not been seen for several days and we need to make contact with him.

“If you have been in the area, or are going to be out and about, can you please get in touch if you see anyone matching Patrick’s description or hear of where he might be.

“Anyone who can help should call us on 101, quoting reference number 2915 of Monday 10 April 2023.”

