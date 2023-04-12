Pensioner killed in three-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner has died in a three-car crash in Fife.

Emergency services attended the scene on the B9130, near the Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch, at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

An 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were treated.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

A force spokesman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the B9130 near to Balbirnie House Hotel at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

“Emergency services attended and an 80-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A further two men were treated at the scene.

“The road was closed for around four hours to allow investigations to be carried out.”