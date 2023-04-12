Body warns of dent in industry confidence if apprentice fund delays continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Body warns of dent in industry confidence if apprentice fund delays continue

By Press Association
A trade body has warned improving levels in confidence across the food and drink sector could “quickly dissipate” if delays in funding new apprenticeships continue (Jon Super/PA)
A trade body has warned improving levels in confidence across the food and drink sector could “quickly dissipate” if delays in funding new apprenticeships continue (Jon Super/PA)

A trade body has warned improving levels in confidence across the food and drink sector could “quickly dissipate” if delays in funding new apprenticeships continue.

Scottish Bakers, a membership organisation supporting the bakery trade throughout Scotland, has written to the Scottish Government to express dismay at the delay in confirming funding for new apprenticeships starts.

Last week, the Scottish Training Federation (STF) said thousands of young people across Scotland have been “left in limbo” as no new modern apprenticeships will be available “for the foreseeable future” due to delays with Scottish Government funding.

Every April, Skills Development Scotland (SDS) enters contracts with employers and training providers to deliver new modern apprenticeships.

But the Scottish Government has not yet agreed a budget or number of new modern apprenticeships with SDS, according to the STF.

Scottish Bakers chief executive Alasdair Smith said the organisation had identified 85 new apprentices to begin training with their members to start in April and May.

But Mr Smith warned the organisation has been “unable to move on these learners”.

In a letter to the Scottish Government, he said: “This is bad for them, it is bad for business, and it has a potentially devastating impact on our operations as a training provider.

“Businesses across the food and drink sector have endured one of the toughest trading years in memory last year with soaring energy and commodity costs.

“The volume of learners put forward to commence training reflects an improving level of confidence which will quickly dissipate if we must delay registration.”

Mr Smith said the organisation was “deeply concerned” the delay will be used as an excuse to cut the number of apprenticeships for the year.

He added: “We would be unable to withstand such an impact on our businesses finances and would have to evaluate our staffing requirement.

“Scottish Bakers are experts in delivering industry-standard training and we work hard with our members and the wider food and drink sector to deliver practical skills in businesses of all sizes.

“But we need action from the Scottish Government now to confirm funding for new starts without any further delay.

“Without action, our ability to preserve and pass on valuable craft and production skills will be compromised and countless businesses and apprentices will lose out.

“We therefore urge the Government to confirm funding without delay to help support our economy.”

Last week the Scottish Government said: “Skills Development Scotland has issued contract awards for 2023-24 for around 39,000 modern apprentices who are currently in training, providing ongoing support for businesses and individuals across Scotland.

“The apprenticeship structures are still in place, and there is nothing to stop employers progressing with apprenticeships that are critical to their business needs.

“There is significant pressure on the budget of the Scottish Government and its agencies as a result of rising costs. But we are working with our partners to finalise budgets and will set out more detail on modern apprenticeship starts later this month.”

Skills Development Scotland last week said: “SDS has issued contract awards for modern apprenticeship delivery for those currently in training for 2023/24.

“This is to continue to support around 39,000 apprentices currently in training, helping businesses and individuals across Scotland.

“We will set out more detail on our approach to contract awards for new starts in April.

“Scottish Government priorities and best value will continue to direct use of public funds, including support for apprenticeships.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The apprenticeship structures are still in place, and there is nothing to stop employers progressing with apprenticeships that are critical to their business needs.

“Skills Development Scotland has issued contract awards for 2023-24 for around 39,000 modern apprentices who are currently in training, providing ongoing support for businesses and individuals across Scotland.

“As a new government, it is perfectly legitimate to for us to consider all policy areas to ensure that we are getting best value from public funding and that our investment delivers strong outcomes for the people of Scotland.

“We are doing this for apprenticeships – at most this is going to mean a delay of a few weeks.

“In a tight budgetary environment, Scottish Government will be looking for assurance from Skills Development Scotland that we are getting maximum value for the public money and impact for the economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish has recorded a song in protest at the Scottish Government's plans for marine protection areas around Scotland. Image: Skipinnish.
Celtic rockers Skipinnish release teaser for protest song against 'clearances' in lead up to…
Hopeman Beach East. Image: Jason Hedges.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Isle of Coll. Image Supplied.
'Journey into the Cosmos': Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with…
Kings Close in Huntly Street has been sold for £5.25m. Image: FRPR
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £5.25m deal
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor, who can bounce back from his fall in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to win at the Grand National meeting for the third successive year in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. Issue date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Tips Thursday. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree
These days, children and young people use the internet on a very regular basis (Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: The internet can be a difficult place for children to navigate
Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters on Sunday. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…
Caley Thistle's Sean Welsh breaks free from Arbroath's David Gold. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh thrilled to see Nathan Shaw hit top gear in…
James Murphy has been left impacted by his three-week trip to Antarctica where he also raised money for the Anna Ritchie School. Image: James Murphy.
'We have done this': Aberdeenshire grandpa returns from Antarctica with urgent climate crisis appeal
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Fraser MacLeod (no15) celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 2-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Clinical Brechin delight Andy Kirk as they keep title challenge on track with win…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented