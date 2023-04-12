Hillwalkers urged to look out for man missing since last week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hillwalkers and climbers are being urged to look out for a man who has been missing from Stirlingshire since last week.

Patrick Allan Monroe, 33, set off from the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite in Tyndrum at 8am on April 6.

Police have discovered he reached the summit of Ben Oss around 1.15pm that day.

He went on to the summit of Ben Lui, reaching it around 3pm, then along the ridge to Ben A’Chleibh at around 4pm.

It is not known which route Mr Monroe took after this. He could have retraced his steps or gone back towards Tyndrum via the A85.

We are continuing to ask for help to find Patrick Monroe, 33, last seen walking near Tyndrum on 6 April – he reached the summits of Ben Oss, Ben Lui and Ben A'Cleibh. He has an American accent. Call 101 if you can help – Ref 2915 10/4/23.More: https://t.co/vq4orvlNlJ pic.twitter.com/RGR8k2U40C — Police Scotland Forth Valley (@PSOSForthValley) April 12, 2023

Inspector David Ryan said: “Our efforts to trace Patrick are continuing and we know he reached three summits on the day he was last seen.

“He was dressed for the outdoors but we are becoming increasingly concerned and need to trace him to establish he is safe and well.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw him after that, particularly other walkers.

“He may have spoken to someone and indicated what route he was planning to take back to Tyndrum.

“I am also asking anyone out and about to keep an eye out and report any sighting to us.

“If you live in the area please also check out buildings in case he has sought shelter.”

Mr Monroe is 6ft tall with a slim, athletic build and speaks with an American accent.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2915 of Monday, April 10.