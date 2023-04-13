Plaques honour firefighters killed in line of duty in 1962

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plaques honour firefighters killed in line of duty in 1962

By Press Association
The plaques honour firefighters killed in the line of duty (Alamy/PA)
The plaques honour firefighters killed in the line of duty (Alamy/PA)

Plaques have been unveiled to honour two firefighters killed in the line of duty.

They were installed during a ceremony at Blackness Road Fire Station in Dundee on Thursday to honour John Buist and William Carnegie.

Mr Buist died after being trapped by burning bales of jute in a fire at Grants Jute Warehouse in the city on April 13, 1962.

His colleagues attempted to rescue him for more than two hours.

The married father-of-one was just 53 and had been a fireman for 30 years.

Mr Carnegie was killed just months later while attending a fire on Mains Road, Dundee, on June 14, 1962.

John Buist
John Buist died while fighting a fire in Dundee in 1962 (handout/PA)

He was seriously injured in a 30ft fall from the roof of a two-storey tenement and he died in hospital the following month.

The 44-year-old was survived by his wife and their 17-year-old son.

The red plaques commemorating them are part of a scheme set up by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) during its centenary as a memorial to firefighters who died in the line of duty.

FBU regional treasurer Seona Hart said: “John Buist and William Carnegie lost their lives while serving and protecting the people of Dundee.

“The red plaques we have unveiled will ensure the memory of their sacrifice lives on. Both firefighters died while attending fires in the local area, and both left behind loving families and a bereaved community.

“As firefighters we will never forget those who have died in the line of duty, and with these plaques they now have their place in public memory as part of the history of the city.”

Tam McFarlane, FBU national officer, said there are now more than 80 red plaques representing “almost 200 fallen firefighters” across the UK to remind us of “our shared history”.

He added: “Each unveiling ceremony is a moving tribute to firefighters who sacrificed their lives, as well as to their families and colleagues. Today we have come together as a community to remember the enormous bravery and sacrifice of John Buist and William Carnegie. We will ensure they are never forgotten.”

