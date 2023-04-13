Climber killed in fall from Highland peak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A climber has been killed in a fall on a mountain in the Highlands.

The 40-year-old man was climbing on Buachaille Etive Mor, near Glencoe, with a companion when he slipped and fell on Saturday.

Police were called at about 11.15am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said “Police received a report that a man had fallen on Stob Dearg, Buachaille Etive Mor, around 11.15am on Saturday April 8.

“Emergency services attended and a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Andy Nelson, leader of the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, later shared more details of the incident with the PA news agency.

He said the man involved had been “very unlucky”, with a small slip leading to a significant fall in rocky terrain.

His climbing partner called 999 and the team was scrambled to respond to the “priority one” incident.

Mr Nelson said: “Sadly, upon reaching the casualty, one of our medical team confirmed that as a result of the fall the gentleman had suffered fatal injuries.

“The team spent eight hours of arduous and technical work extricating the gentleman to the road, and rescuing his cragfast (stuck on a crag) climbing partner.

“Once onto safer terrain, the survivor and three mountain rescue members were lifted by Coastguard Rescue 199 (helicopter), and returned to the Glen.

“Glencoe Mountain Rescue offer condolences to the family and friends of the fallen climber. Thanks go to witnesses and the coastguard helicopter for their assistance.

“For my part, as team leader, I would like to thank the GMR volunteers for their bravery and hard work on this difficult rescue.”